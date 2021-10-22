Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $33.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.