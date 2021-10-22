Barnes Group (B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

