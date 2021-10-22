Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $42.30 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

