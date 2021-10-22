Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.00 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $943,479.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

