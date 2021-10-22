BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

