BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $126.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.