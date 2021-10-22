Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.60

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.60 ($4.66) and traded as high as GBX 385.80 ($5.04). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 687,106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.60.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

