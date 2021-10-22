Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $56,887.23 and approximately $2,598.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

