Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of BELFA opened at $13.72 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

