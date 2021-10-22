Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

