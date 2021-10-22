Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 10,317.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Benefitfocus worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.