Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €141.00 ($165.88) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.13 ($158.97).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €119.86 ($141.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €134.34 ($158.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

