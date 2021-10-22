Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 245.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.