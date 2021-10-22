Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

