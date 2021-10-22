BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

