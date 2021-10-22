Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 8,968 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $84.16. 66,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

