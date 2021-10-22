Bickling Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $232.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

