Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,362.63

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,362.63 ($17.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,485 ($19.40), with a volume of 131,072 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,474.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,362.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Insiders have sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock worth $1,506,070,184 over the last ninety days.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.