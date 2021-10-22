Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Bilibili worth $50,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $190,451,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of BILI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.