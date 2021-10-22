Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $479.13 or 0.00786054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
