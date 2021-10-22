BinaryX Trading Up 45% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $181.74 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $89.84 or 0.00146073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006347 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00621169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

