Binemon (BIN) Hits Market Cap of $9.65 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Binemon has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $3.38 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

