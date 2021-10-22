Bintex Futures Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,669.86 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $90,669.86 and approximately $45,459.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

