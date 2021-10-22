BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $16,893.66 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $16,893.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 245 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $9,363.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,782. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

