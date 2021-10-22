BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $11,516.48 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $11,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLFS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 290,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.79, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

