Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.50. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

