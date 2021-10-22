BitBall Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,975.35 or 1.00035861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00653225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

