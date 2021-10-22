Bitcashpay (BCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,430.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 82.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

