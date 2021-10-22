BitCoal Price Tops $0.0049 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $21,939.92 and $120.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00436573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

