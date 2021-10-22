Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $416.74 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $416.74 million and $4.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003618 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020394 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

