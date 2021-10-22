Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $186,384.93

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $186,384.93 and $220.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00254652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00111648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00137796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

