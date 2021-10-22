Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.35 or 0.00280094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $234.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,817.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.95 or 0.01017708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00260021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035121 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,876,308 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

