Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Hits $3,477.25

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.25 and $137,952.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,975.35 or 1.00035861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00653225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.