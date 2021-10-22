BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.65 million and $7,472.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00271890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00114568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00142636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ's total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ's official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

