BitDAO Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $46.61 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

