BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $620.97 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $620.97 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010986 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00015323 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.