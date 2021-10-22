BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2,691.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00435888 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 453.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,954,037 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

