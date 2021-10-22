BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

