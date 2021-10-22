BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.13 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

