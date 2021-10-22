BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $838.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

