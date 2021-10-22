BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $838.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
