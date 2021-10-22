BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises about 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BlackLine worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.43. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

