BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of BlackLine worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.71. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

