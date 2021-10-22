BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $12.13 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

