BlackRock Inc. Acquires 111,850 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of Grid Dynamics worth $47,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

