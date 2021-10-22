BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,167,819 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.75% of Adecoagro worth $44,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $7,876,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

