BlackRock Inc. Acquires 702,350 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 702,350 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.48% of Orchid Island Capital worth $47,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.00 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

