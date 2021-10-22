BlackRock Inc. Acquires 88,855 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of Turning Point Brands worth $45,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TPB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.