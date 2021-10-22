BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,653,037 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Mission Produce worth $42,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $4,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVO stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

