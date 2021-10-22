BlackRock Inc. Buys 50,456 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.13% of Gossamer Bio worth $43,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,743 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.