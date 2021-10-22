BlackRock Inc. Buys 97,496 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.76% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $45,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -240.93. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. Truist reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

